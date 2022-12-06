Planet Labs PBC (PL) plunged -8.29 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) stock priced at $5.70, down -8.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.805 and dropped to $5.27 before settling in for the closing price of $5.79. PL’s price has ranged from $3.70 to $11.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.90%. With a float of $241.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.21 million.

In an organization with 700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 124,445. In this transaction Co-Founder and CEO of this company bought 19,230 shares at a rate of $6.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s President, Product & Business bought 165,580 for $6.01, making the entire transaction worth $994,473. This insider now owns 165,580 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Planet Labs PBC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 30.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. However, in the short run, Planet Labs PBC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.65. Second resistance stands at $6.00. The third major resistance level sits at $6.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.58.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.42 billion, the company has a total of 269,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 131,210 K while annual income is -137,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 48,450 K while its latest quarter income was -39,530 K.