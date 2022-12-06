Recent developments with Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.40 cents.

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) stock priced at $3.412, down -3.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.49 and dropped to $3.31 before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. ALTO’s price has ranged from $3.30 to $7.37 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -5.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 319.00%. With a float of $70.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.01 million.

In an organization with 415 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Alto Ingredients Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 54.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 50,405. In this transaction President, CEO & COO of this company bought 12,415 shares at a rate of $4.06, taking the stock ownership to the 548,784 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $4.04, making the entire transaction worth $80,800. This insider now owns 483,800 shares in total.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 319.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 180.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alto Ingredients Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s (ALTO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.69. However, in the short run, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.44. Second resistance stands at $3.56. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.20. The third support level lies at $3.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 242.06 million, the company has a total of 73,957K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,208 M while annual income is 46,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 336,880 K while its latest quarter income was -28,040 K.