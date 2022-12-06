Recent developments with Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.85 cents.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.6092, soaring 6.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.655 and dropped to $0.5332 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Within the past 52 weeks, COSM’s price has moved between $0.07 and $4.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 52.80%. With a float of $45.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 497,984. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 801,261 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 20,135,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 12,500,000 for $0.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,000. This insider now owns 19,334,168 shares in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

The latest stats from [Cosmos Holdings Inc., COSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 190.68 million was superior to 13.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 64.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 404.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 254.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2004, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8935. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6389. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7079. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7607. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5171, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4643. The third support level lies at $0.3953 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.48 million based on 26,365K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,240 K and income totals -7,960 K. The company made 12,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.