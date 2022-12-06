Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) with a beta value of 1.09 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On December 05, 2022, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) opened at $34.60, lower -5.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.94 and dropped to $32.31 before settling in for the closing price of $34.94. Price fluctuations for SBCF have ranged from $29.05 to $39.31 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 13.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.10% at the time writing. With a float of $60.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 989 employees.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 199,433. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,621 shares at a rate of $35.48, taking the stock ownership to the 21,867 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 2,542 for $35.48, making the entire transaction worth $90,190. This insider now owns 169,698 shares in total.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +35.02 while generating a return on equity of 10.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

Looking closely at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (SBCF) raw stochastic average was set at 48.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.35. However, in the short run, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.44. Second resistance stands at $36.01. The third major resistance level sits at $37.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.18.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Key Stats

There are currently 61,414K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 354,970 K according to its annual income of 124,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 107,510 K and its income totaled 29,240 K.