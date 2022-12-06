Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.426, plunging -8.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.3752 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Within the past 52 weeks, SMFR’s price has moved between $0.38 and $6.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.90%. With a float of $187.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sema4 Holdings Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 3,361. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,465 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 15,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 6,789,360 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $2,708,955. This insider now owns 20,141,890 shares in total.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) saw its 5-day average volume 4.1 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8339, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7125. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4172 in the near term. At $0.4510, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4720. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3624, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3414. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3076.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 141.53 million based on 377,249K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 212,200 K and income totals -245,390 K. The company made 83,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -77,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.