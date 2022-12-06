Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.55%

On December 05, 2022, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) opened at $99.43, lower -4.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.31 and dropped to $95.10 before settling in for the closing price of $99.85. Price fluctuations for SQM have ranged from $44.88 to $115.76 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 227.90% at the time writing. With a float of $146.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

In an organization with 6776 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.28) by $1.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.77, a number that is poised to hit 3.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.91 million. That was better than the volume of 1.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.14.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 41.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.44. However, in the short run, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $98.60. Second resistance stands at $102.06. The third major resistance level sits at $103.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.64. The third support level lies at $88.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

There are currently 285,638K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,862 M according to its annual income of 585,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,958 M and its income totaled 1,100 M.