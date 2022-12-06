Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 213,430 K

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $1.49, down -4.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. Over the past 52 weeks, TTCF has traded in a range of $1.34-$17.11.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -214.10%. With a float of $45.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 600 workers is very important to gauge.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

The latest stats from [Tattooed Chef Inc., TTCF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.85 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.8042, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.1330. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3467. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2933.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 112.54 million has total of 82,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 213,430 K in contrast with the sum of -87,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 54,120 K and last quarter income was -38,500 K.