Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) last year’s performance of -88.35% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.148, remained unchanged from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.148 and dropped to $0.134 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Within the past 52 weeks, TRKA’s price has moved between $0.12 and $1.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 191.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -95.00%. With a float of $34.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.29 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Troika Media Group Inc., TRKA], we can find that recorded value of 9.31 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2691, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6568. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1480. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1550. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1620. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1340, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1270. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1200.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.30 million based on 67,031K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 116,410 K and income totals -38,690 K. The company made 119,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.