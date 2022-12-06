United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.8 million

December 05, 2022, United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) trading session started at the price of $3.84, that was 6.47% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.06 and dropped to $3.82 before settling in for the closing price of $3.71. A 52-week range for USEA has been $0.80 – $8.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.90%. With a float of $7.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.22 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.99, operating margin of +39.42, and the pretax margin is +29.35.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward United Maritime Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of United Maritime Corporation is 2.46%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +29.35 while generating a return on equity of 30.24.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44

Technical Analysis of United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [United Maritime Corporation, USEA], we can find that recorded value of 2.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, United Maritime Corporation’s (USEA) raw stochastic average was set at 45.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.18. The third major resistance level sits at $4.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.59.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Key Stats

There are 1,512K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.26 million. As of now, sales total 7,400 K while income totals 2,170 K.