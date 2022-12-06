Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) is expecting 216.54% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) kicked off on December 02, 2022, at the price of $1.71, down -3.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $1.60 before settling in for the closing price of $1.79. Over the past 52 weeks, UPC has traded in a range of $0.50-$2.14.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.70%. With a float of $9.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.75 million.

The firm has a total of 263 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.38, operating margin of +28.32, and the pretax margin is +28.44.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is 57.38%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +23.59 while generating a return on equity of 28.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s (UPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23

Technical Analysis of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, UPC], we can find that recorded value of 0.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 73988.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s (UPC) raw stochastic average was set at 89.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0719, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9636. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5333. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4667.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.58 million has total of 21,750K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,980 K in contrast with the sum of 11,320 K annual income.