Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 592,920 K

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) stock priced at $12.38, down -7.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.39 and dropped to $11.495 before settling in for the closing price of $12.49. VLY’s price has ranged from $10.01 to $15.10 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 11.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.50%. With a float of $499.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $506.34 million.

In an organization with 3370 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 1.39%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 2,521. In this transaction Director of this company bought 208 shares at a rate of $12.12, taking the stock ownership to the 10,854 shares.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.65 while generating a return on equity of 9.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Valley National Bancorp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 48.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.02. However, in the short run, Valley National Bancorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.16. Second resistance stands at $12.72. The third major resistance level sits at $13.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.92 billion, the company has a total of 506,357K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,489 M while annual income is 473,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 592,920 K while its latest quarter income was 178,120 K.