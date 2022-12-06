VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is expecting 15.59% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 05, 2022, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) opened at $5.05, higher 4.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.47 and dropped to $4.99 before settling in for the closing price of $4.97. Price fluctuations for VNET have ranged from $3.51 to $10.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.30% at the time writing. With a float of $123.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.07 million.

The firm has a total of 3221 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.31, operating margin of +2.11, and the pretax margin is +10.75.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VNET Group Inc. is 13.33%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +8.08 while generating a return on equity of 7.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VNET Group Inc. (VNET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -2.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VNET Group Inc., VNET], we can find that recorded value of 1.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, VNET Group Inc.’s (VNET) raw stochastic average was set at 47.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.70. The third major resistance level sits at $5.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.48.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Key Stats

There are currently 145,672K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 745.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 971,320 K according to its annual income of 78,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 255,040 K and its income totaled -59,780 K.