Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) is -2.29% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on December 02, 2022, with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) stock priced at $11.57, down -0.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.65 and dropped to $11.37 before settling in for the closing price of $11.63. WBD’s price has ranged from $9.52 to $31.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 13.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.20%. With a float of $2.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.43 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.11, operating margin of +16.93, and the pretax margin is +11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 56.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 293,800. In this transaction President, International of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.69, taking the stock ownership to the 230,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director bought 58,296 for $18.79, making the entire transaction worth $1,095,275. This insider now owns 35,653 shares in total.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.94 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.39 while generating a return on equity of 9.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) saw its 5-day average volume 19.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 24.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s (WBD) raw stochastic average was set at 24.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.68 in the near term. At $11.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.24. The third support level lies at $11.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.71 billion, the company has a total of 2,428,396K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,191 M while annual income is 1,006 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,823 M while its latest quarter income was -2,308 M.