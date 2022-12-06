Weibo Corporation (WB) 20 Days SMA touches 17.55%: The odds favor the bear

December 02, 2022, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) trading session started at the price of $15.15, that was 8.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.66 and dropped to $15.15 before settling in for the closing price of $15.15. A 52-week range for WB has been $10.02 – $37.43.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.20%. With a float of $139.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.89 million.

The firm has a total of 6147 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.11, operating margin of +30.90, and the pretax margin is +23.77.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Weibo Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Weibo Corporation is 6.06%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.43) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.84% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Weibo Corporation (WB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corporation (WB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Weibo Corporation, WB], we can find that recorded value of 2.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Weibo Corporation’s (WB) raw stochastic average was set at 51.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.59. The third major resistance level sits at $18.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.98.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Key Stats

There are 236,553K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.97 billion. As of now, sales total 2,257 M while income totals 428,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 453,560 K while its last quarter net income were -17,140 K.