WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -36.70%

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) on December 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1214, plunging -12.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1225 and dropped to $0.1058 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Within the past 52 weeks, WISA’s price has moved between $0.10 and $1.99.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 38.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.40%. With a float of $15.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.50, operating margin of -175.98, and the pretax margin is -180.68.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WiSA Technologies Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 8,448. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 4,827 shares at a rate of $1.75, taking the stock ownership to the 53,966 shares.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -180.71 while generating a return on equity of -97.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) saw its 5-day average volume 41.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 203.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4399, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7547. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1203 in the near term. At $0.1298, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1370. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1036, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0964. The third support level lies at $0.0869 if the price breaches the second support level.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.22 million based on 17,119K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,540 K and income totals -11,820 K. The company made 940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.