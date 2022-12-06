Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) stock priced at $1.35, down -7.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.35 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. YSG’s price has ranged from $0.39 to $2.31 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.30%. With a float of $353.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $564.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3497 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of -27.81, and the pretax margin is -26.61.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 7.07%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yatsen Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 26.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1338, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0354. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2933 in the near term. At $1.4067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9533.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 638.97 million, the company has a total of 430,657K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 916,420 K while annual income is -241,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 120,600 K while its latest quarter income was -30,250 K.