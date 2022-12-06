Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,685 M

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) on December 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $56.67, plunging -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.11 and dropped to $55.18 before settling in for the closing price of $55.49. Within the past 52 weeks, YUMC’s price has moved between $33.55 and $55.67.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.00%. With a float of $401.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.00 million.

In an organization with 147000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.83, operating margin of +8.55, and the pretax margin is +13.69.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 347,435. In this transaction Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 6,317 shares at a rate of $55.00, taking the stock ownership to the 45,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 2,298 for $52.80, making the entire transaction worth $121,334. This insider now owns 8,654 shares in total.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +10.05 while generating a return on equity of 14.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.15% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.98 million. That was better than the volume of 2.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.07. However, in the short run, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.66. Second resistance stands at $57.85. The third major resistance level sits at $58.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.80.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.91 billion based on 418,427K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,853 M and income totals 990,000 K. The company made 2,685 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 206,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.