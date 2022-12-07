1.50% volatility in VMware Inc. (VMW) last month: This is a red flag warning

On December 06, 2022, VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) opened at $119.25, lower -0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.7403 and dropped to $118.08 before settling in for the closing price of $119.65. Price fluctuations for VMW have ranged from $91.53 to $136.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 90.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.40% at the time writing. With a float of $226.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $422.00 million.

In an organization with 37500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.60, operating margin of +18.58, and the pretax margin is +16.22.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VMware Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 49.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 2,143,608. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer & EVP of this company sold 17,860 shares at a rate of $120.02, taking the stock ownership to the 160,981 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s EVP, Worldwide Sales sold 359 for $111.05, making the entire transaction worth $39,867. This insider now owns 82,777 shares in total.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.57) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +14.16 while generating a return on equity of 44.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.84% during the next five years compared to 223.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VMware Inc. (VMW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VMware Inc. (VMW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.22 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, VMware Inc.’s (VMW) raw stochastic average was set at 76.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $114.25. However, in the short run, VMware Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $119.55. Second resistance stands at $120.47. The third major resistance level sits at $121.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $117.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $116.23.

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Key Stats

There are currently 423,025K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 50.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,851 M according to its annual income of 1,820 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,211 M and its income totaled 231,000 K.