1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) posted a 9.11% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On December 06, 2022, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) opened at $9.12, lower -2.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.14 and dropped to $8.79 before settling in for the closing price of $9.11. Price fluctuations for FLWS have ranged from $5.82 to $28.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 13.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -74.70% at the time writing. With a float of $23.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.00, operating margin of +1.93, and the pretax margin is +1.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 153,000. In this transaction President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 245,266 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $13.82, making the entire transaction worth $13,820. This insider now owns 57,737 shares in total.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.85 million, its volume of 0.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) raw stochastic average was set at 54.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.07 in the near term. At $9.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.37.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Key Stats

There are currently 64,538K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 556.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,208 M according to its annual income of 29,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 303,600 K and its income totaled -33,690 K.