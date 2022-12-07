20.84% volatility in TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) last month: This is a red flag warning

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.8431, soaring 16.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9274 and dropped to $0.7603 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Within the past 52 weeks, WULF’s price has moved between $0.66 and $35.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -141.50%. With a float of $48.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.12 million.

In an organization with 6 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 13.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 1,249,997. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 158,629 shares at a rate of $7.88, taking the stock ownership to the 10,981,382 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 158,629 for $7.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,249,997. This insider now owns 14,339,040 shares in total.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -88.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 18.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 217.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1205, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0608. However, in the short run, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9690. Second resistance stands at $1.0318. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1361. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8019, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6976. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6348.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 101.73 million based on 128,369K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals 0 K. The company made 3,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.