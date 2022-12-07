6.36% volatility in Olo Inc. (OLO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On December 06, 2022, Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) opened at $6.97, lower -2.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.03 and dropped to $6.665 before settling in for the closing price of $6.98. Price fluctuations for OLO have ranged from $6.70 to $27.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -50.00% at the time writing. With a float of $102.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 639 employees.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Olo Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 13,084. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,717 shares at a rate of $7.62, taking the stock ownership to the 151,249 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s COO and Chief Legal Officer sold 1,321 for $7.61, making the entire transaction worth $10,053. This insider now owns 55,873 shares in total.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Olo Inc. (OLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olo Inc. (OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Olo Inc.’s (OLO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.99 in the near term. At $7.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.25.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Key Stats

There are currently 163,406K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 149,370 K according to its annual income of -42,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,270 K and its income totaled -14,560 K.