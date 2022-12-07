A look at Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $27.35, down -2.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.35 and dropped to $26.20 before settling in for the closing price of $27.19. Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has traded in a range of $14.89-$29.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 9.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.50%. With a float of $101.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.97, operating margin of +12.48, and the pretax margin is +11.65.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Amkor Technology Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 868,500. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $28.95, taking the stock ownership to the 8,512 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s CFO sold 6,000 for $27.31, making the entire transaction worth $163,860. This insider now owns 8,512 shares in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.48 while generating a return on equity of 24.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.49% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Looking closely at Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 79.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.33. However, in the short run, Amkor Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.09. Second resistance stands at $27.80. The third major resistance level sits at $28.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.79.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.48 billion has total of 244,975K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,138 M in contrast with the sum of 643,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,084 M and last quarter income was 306,080 K.