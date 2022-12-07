A look at ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On December 06, 2022, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) opened at $603.50, lower -1.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $604.445 and dropped to $586.82 before settling in for the closing price of $600.79. Price fluctuations for ASML have ranged from $363.15 to $817.30 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 22.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 69.10% at the time writing. With a float of $399.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $399.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34720 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.86, operating margin of +35.12, and the pretax margin is +36.03.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.01) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +31.61 while generating a return on equity of 49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 31.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.67, a number that is poised to hit 4.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Looking closely at ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 19.53.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 90.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $498.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $539.63. However, in the short run, ASML Holding N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $602.72. Second resistance stands at $612.40. The third major resistance level sits at $620.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $585.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $577.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $567.47.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

There are currently 409,777K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 239.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,019 M according to its annual income of 6,960 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,820 M and its income totaled 1,714 M.