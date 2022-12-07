A look at Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s (IBKR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $77.53, up 1.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.79 and dropped to $77.29 before settling in for the closing price of $77.66. Over the past 52 weeks, IBKR has traded in a range of $52.18-$82.83.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.10%. With a float of $100.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.82 million.

The firm has a total of 2752 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.58, operating margin of +68.84, and the pretax margin is +60.07.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 1,553,800. In this transaction Chairman of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $77.69, taking the stock ownership to the 1,976,505 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chairman sold 20,000 for $78.78, making the entire transaction worth $1,575,508. This insider now owns 1,996,505 shares in total.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.96) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.30% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s (IBKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Interactive Brokers Group Inc., IBKR], we can find that recorded value of 1.0 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s (IBKR) raw stochastic average was set at 89.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.77. The third major resistance level sits at $80.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.24.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.25 billion has total of 419,483K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,714 M in contrast with the sum of 308,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 790,000 K and last quarter income was 99,000 K.