A look at Latham Group Inc.’s (SWIM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.10, soaring 1.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.205 and dropped to $3.04 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. Within the past 52 weeks, SWIM’s price has moved between $2.75 and $27.25.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -524.60%. With a float of $105.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.17 million.

The firm has a total of 2388 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.80, operating margin of -4.40, and the pretax margin is -8.49.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Latham Group Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 22,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $2.98, taking the stock ownership to the 402,206 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director bought 7,500 for $2.89, making the entire transaction worth $21,675. This insider now owns 394,706 shares in total.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -9.89 while generating a return on equity of -21.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -524.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Latham Group Inc., SWIM], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Latham Group Inc.’s (SWIM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.29. The third major resistance level sits at $3.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.89.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 358.49 million based on 117,121K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 630,460 K and income totals -62,350 K. The company made 189,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.