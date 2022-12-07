A look at Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On December 06, 2022, Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) opened at $16.03, lower -3.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.03 and dropped to $15.29 before settling in for the closing price of $15.96. Price fluctuations for PRMW have ranged from $12.15 to $17.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.00% at the time writing. With a float of $155.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.12 million.

The firm has a total of 9230 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Primo Water Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 174,789. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,358 shares at a rate of $13.09, taking the stock ownership to the 86,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 39,000 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $509,691. This insider now owns 324,053 shares in total.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.22% during the next five years compared to 46.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 134.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Primo Water Corporation, PRMW], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) raw stochastic average was set at 80.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.30. The third major resistance level sits at $16.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.35.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Key Stats

There are currently 159,788K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,073 M according to its annual income of -3,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 584,600 K and its income totaled 1,300 K.