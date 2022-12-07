A look at Ribbon Communications Inc.’s (RBBN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) stock priced at $2.50, down -2.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.50 and dropped to $2.41 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. RBBN’s price has ranged from $2.19 to $6.41 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 27.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -296.00%. With a float of $137.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3685 employees.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ribbon Communications Inc. is 17.40%, while institutional ownership is 71.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 4,999,999. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,639,344 shares at a rate of $3.05, taking the stock ownership to the 27,435,739 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,639,344 for $3.05, making the entire transaction worth $4,999,999. This insider now owns 51,594,927 shares in total.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -33.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ribbon Communications Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Looking closely at Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s (RBBN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.97. However, in the short run, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.48. Second resistance stands at $2.54. The third major resistance level sits at $2.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.30.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 406.88 million, the company has a total of 168,123K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 844,960 K while annual income is -177,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 207,130 K while its latest quarter income was -18,420 K.