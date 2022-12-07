A major move is in the offing as 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) market cap hits 2.54 billion

On December 05, 2022, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) opened at $17.88, lower -0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.10 and dropped to $16.83 before settling in for the closing price of $17.04. Price fluctuations for QFIN have ranged from $9.47 to $23.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.80% at the time writing. With a float of $131.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2129 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 360 DigiTech Inc. is 5.56%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.95, a number that is poised to hit 3.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 34.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.22 million, its volume of 2.79 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s (QFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.78 in the near term. At $18.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.24.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Key Stats

There are currently 152,227K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,611 M according to its annual income of 907,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 582,570 K and its income totaled 139,570 K.