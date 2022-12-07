A major move is in the offing as Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) market cap hits 548.14 million

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $10.58, down -7.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.585 and dropped to $9.94 before settling in for the closing price of $10.84. Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has traded in a range of $6.40-$41.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.90%. With a float of $53.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.30 million.

The firm has a total of 728 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Health Catalyst Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 7,236. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 669 shares at a rate of $10.82, taking the stock ownership to the 54,548 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 197,078 for $10.14, making the entire transaction worth $1,998,213. This insider now owns 900,140 shares in total.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Health Catalyst Inc., HCAT], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 30.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.83. The third major resistance level sits at $11.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.14.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 548.14 million has total of 54,751K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 241,930 K in contrast with the sum of -153,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 68,350 K and last quarter income was -45,740 K.