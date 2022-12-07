A major move is in the offing as Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) market cap hits 5.42 billion

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $31.48, up 0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.86 and dropped to $31.25 before settling in for the closing price of $31.51. Over the past 52 weeks, TPX has traded in a range of $20.03-$48.97.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 86.30%. With a float of $166.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.90 million.

The firm has a total of 12000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 2,623,600. In this transaction EVP Global Business Strategy of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $26.24, taking the stock ownership to the 847,667 shares.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.59) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 29.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tempur Sealy International Inc., TPX], we can find that recorded value of 1.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.21. The third major resistance level sits at $32.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.74.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.42 billion has total of 170,984K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,931 M in contrast with the sum of 624,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,283 M and last quarter income was 132,700 K.