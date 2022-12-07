A major move is in the offing as The Chemours Company (CC) market cap hits 4.64 billion

December 06, 2022, The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) trading session started at the price of $30.87, that was 0.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.285 and dropped to $30.40 before settling in for the closing price of $30.75. A 52-week range for CC has been $22.56 – $44.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 3.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 173.80%. With a float of $149.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.80, operating margin of +11.17, and the pretax margin is +10.65.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Chemours Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Chemours Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 965,170. In this transaction President, Titan Tech Chem Sol of this company sold 22,142 shares at a rate of $43.59, taking the stock ownership to the 101,038 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s SVP, CFO sold 20,175 for $40.01, making the entire transaction worth $807,202. This insider now owns 313,506 shares in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.04) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +9.58 while generating a return on equity of 64.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.50% during the next five years compared to 148.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Chemours Company (CC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

Looking closely at The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, The Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.79. However, in the short run, The Chemours Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.32. Second resistance stands at $31.74. The third major resistance level sits at $32.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.55.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

There are 150,918K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.64 billion. As of now, sales total 6,345 M while income totals 608,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,777 M while its last quarter net income were 240,000 K.