ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 130,710 K

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) stock priced at $15.17, down -2.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.19 and dropped to $14.79 before settling in for the closing price of $15.24. ACAD’s price has ranged from $12.24 to $28.06 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 94.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.60%. With a float of $161.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 510 workers is very important to gauge.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 27,834. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,847 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 61,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15, when Company’s President sold 1,326 for $15.81, making the entire transaction worth $20,964. This insider now owns 56,831 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

The latest stats from [ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACAD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.96 million was inferior to 1.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 23.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.36. The third major resistance level sits at $15.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.33.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.35 billion, the company has a total of 161,931K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 484,150 K while annual income is -167,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 130,710 K while its latest quarter income was -27,180 K.