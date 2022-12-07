ACIW (ACI Worldwide Inc.) dropped -2.46 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

December 06, 2022, ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) trading session started at the price of $21.11, that was -2.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.14 and dropped to $20.495 before settling in for the closing price of $21.16. A 52-week range for ACIW has been $19.68 – $35.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.00%. With a float of $111.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3610 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +16.29, and the pretax margin is +12.77.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ACI Worldwide Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 22,030. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $22.03, taking the stock ownership to the 49,603 shares.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.32 while generating a return on equity of 10.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

Looking closely at ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s (ACIW) raw stochastic average was set at 9.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.83. However, in the short run, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.02. Second resistance stands at $21.40. The third major resistance level sits at $21.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.73.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Key Stats

There are 112,374K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.31 billion. As of now, sales total 1,371 M while income totals 127,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 306,590 K while its last quarter net income were 23,120 K.