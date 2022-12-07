ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) with a beta value of 0.63 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) stock priced at $9.16, down -5.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.16 and dropped to $8.56 before settling in for the closing price of $9.16. ACMR’s price has ranged from $5.46 to $30.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 56.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.80%. With a float of $44.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 877 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.22, operating margin of +14.90, and the pretax margin is +16.58.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of ACM Research Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 297,807. In this transaction Director of this company sold 35,327 shares at a rate of $8.43, taking the stock ownership to the 890,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 36,537 for $16.10, making the entire transaction worth $588,246. This insider now owns 855,090 shares in total.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.54 while generating a return on equity of 9.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.74% during the next five years compared to 68.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ACM Research Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.93 million, its volume of 0.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.03 in the near term. At $9.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.83.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 501.24 million, the company has a total of 54,374K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 259,750 K while annual income is 37,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,710 K while its latest quarter income was 21,000 K.