Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) 20 Days SMA touches -2.85%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) stock priced at $12.91, down -5.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.035 and dropped to $12.14 before settling in for the closing price of $12.95. ALHC’s price has ranged from $6.14 to $19.17 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -827.70%. With a float of $172.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 847 employees.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 261,572. In this transaction Chief Med & Operating Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $13.08, taking the stock ownership to the 1,127,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 24,000 for $13.10, making the entire transaction worth $314,446. This insider now owns 520,529 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.72 while generating a return on equity of -116.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -827.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Looking closely at Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.11. However, in the short run, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.77. Second resistance stands at $13.35. The third major resistance level sits at $13.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.98.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.30 billion, the company has a total of 187,261K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,168 M while annual income is -195,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 360,350 K while its latest quarter income was -40,250 K.