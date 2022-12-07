Ameren Corporation (AEE) is expecting -8.70% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $86.46, up 0.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.32 and dropped to $86.02 before settling in for the closing price of $87.25. Over the past 52 weeks, AEE has traded in a range of $73.28-$99.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 1.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.70%. With a float of $257.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9116 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.86, operating margin of +20.85, and the pretax margin is +18.02.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Ameren Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 252,096. In this transaction Executive VP & CFO of this company sold 3,030 shares at a rate of $83.20, taking the stock ownership to the 142,897 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Executive VP & CFO sold 2,696 for $92.76, making the entire transaction worth $250,081. This insider now owns 145,642 shares in total.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.83) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.48 while generating a return on equity of 10.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.26% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ameren Corporation’s (AEE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ameren Corporation (AEE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.37 million, its volume of 1.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Ameren Corporation’s (AEE) raw stochastic average was set at 57.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.73 in the near term. At $88.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $89.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $85.13.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.74 billion has total of 258,522K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,394 M in contrast with the sum of 990,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,306 M and last quarter income was 452,000 K.