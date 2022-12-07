AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,139 M

On December 06, 2022, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) opened at $120.19, lower -2.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.92 and dropped to $116.64 before settling in for the closing price of $120.19. Price fluctuations for AMN have ranged from $82.75 to $129.12 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 15.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 359.90% at the time writing. With a float of $42.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3800 workers is very important to gauge.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 578,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,900 shares at a rate of $118.00, taking the stock ownership to the 65 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 6,330 for $107.09, making the entire transaction worth $677,880. This insider now owns 18,267 shares in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.97) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.35% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.38, a number that is poised to hit 2.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

The latest stats from [AMN Healthcare Services Inc., AMN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.51 million was inferior to 0.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.90.

During the past 100 days, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) raw stochastic average was set at 61.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $120.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $124.00. The third major resistance level sits at $126.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $110.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Key Stats

There are currently 43,336K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,984 M according to its annual income of 327,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,139 M and its income totaled 92,450 K.