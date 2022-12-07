Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,223 M

December 06, 2022, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) trading session started at the price of $245.48, that was -0.74% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $246.99 and dropped to $242.76 before settling in for the closing price of $246.21. A 52-week range for BDX has been $215.90 – $277.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 9.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.70%. With a float of $282.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 77000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.92, operating margin of +13.31, and the pretax margin is +9.45.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Becton Dickinson and Company stocks. The insider ownership of Becton Dickinson and Company is 0.44%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 125,875. In this transaction EVP & President, Life Sciences of this company sold 475 shares at a rate of $265.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,331 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 9,500 for $265.13, making the entire transaction worth $2,518,735. This insider now owns 28,878 shares in total.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.5) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +8.66 while generating a return on equity of 6.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.90% during the next five years compared to 3.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 102.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 2.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.32.

During the past 100 days, Becton Dickinson and Company’s (BDX) raw stochastic average was set at 53.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $229.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $248.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $246.67 in the near term. At $248.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $250.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $242.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $240.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $238.21.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Key Stats

There are 283,376K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 68.83 billion. As of now, sales total 18,870 M while income totals 1,779 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,223 M while its last quarter net income were 288,000 K.