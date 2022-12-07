Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) kicked off at the price of $23.41: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On December 06, 2022, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) opened at $23.56, lower -0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.67 and dropped to $23.2701 before settling in for the closing price of $23.52. Price fluctuations for BXSL have ranged from $21.81 to $37.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 110.60% at the time writing. With a float of $159.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.82 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.49, operating margin of +92.44, and the pretax margin is +72.80.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 80,045. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,359 shares at a rate of $23.83, taking the stock ownership to the 3,359 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s CEO bought 100 for $23.89, making the entire transaction worth $2,389. This insider now owns 203,284 shares in total.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +72.80 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

Looking closely at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) raw stochastic average was set at 34.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.11. However, in the short run, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.63. Second resistance stands at $23.85. The third major resistance level sits at $24.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.83.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Key Stats

There are currently 159,823K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 624,700 K according to its annual income of 460,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 226,790 K and its income totaled 95,950 K.