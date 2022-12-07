Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) volume exceeds 0.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $28.94, down -5.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.9666 and dropped to $27.4023 before settling in for the closing price of $29.09. Over the past 52 weeks, BEP has traded in a range of $27.32-$41.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.60%. With a float of $214.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.29 million.

In an organization with 3400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.26, operating margin of +22.18, and the pretax margin is -1.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.34 while generating a return on equity of -2.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s (BEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.53 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s (BEP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.15. However, in the short run, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.54. Second resistance stands at $29.54. The third major resistance level sits at $30.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.42.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.58 billion has total of 275,287K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,400 M in contrast with the sum of -124,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,127 M and last quarter income was -50,000 K.