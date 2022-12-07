Can Accolade Inc.’s (ACCD) hike of 5.70% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On December 05, 2022, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) opened at $8.81, lower -6.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.87 and dropped to $8.12 before settling in for the closing price of $8.89. Price fluctuations for ACCD have ranged from $4.61 to $27.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.90% at the time writing. With a float of $68.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2350 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.74, operating margin of -50.94, and the pretax margin is -41.53.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Accolade Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 1,391. In this transaction President of this company sold 162 shares at a rate of $8.59, taking the stock ownership to the 144,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 239 for $8.59, making the entire transaction worth $2,053. This insider now owns 152,506 shares in total.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted -$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.72) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -39.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Accolade Inc. (ACCD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accolade Inc. (ACCD)

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Accolade Inc.’s (ACCD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.77 in the near term. At $9.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.69. The third support level lies at $7.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Key Stats

There are currently 71,939K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 605.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 310,020 K according to its annual income of -123,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 87,640 K and its income totaled -46,520 K.