CGNT (Cognyte Software Ltd.) dropped -7.62 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on December 05, 2022, with Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) stock priced at $3.14, down -7.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $2.865 before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. CGNT’s price has ranged from $2.55 to $21.47 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -203.60%. With a float of $65.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Cognyte Software Ltd. is 1.73%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cognyte Software Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.91 million, its volume of 1.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Cognyte Software Ltd.’s (CGNT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.09 in the near term. At $3.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.51.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 194.48 million, the company has a total of 67,481K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 474,040 K while annual income is -14,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 81,110 K while its latest quarter income was -28,870 K.