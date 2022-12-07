CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) kicked off at the price of $22.68: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.60, soaring 0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.80 and dropped to $22.325 before settling in for the closing price of $22.67. Within the past 52 weeks, CNO’s price has moved between $16.56 and $26.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 0.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 79.80%. With a float of $112.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.35 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3350 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CNO Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 120,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 61,118 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $20.42, making the entire transaction worth $61,260. This insider now owns 67,118 shares in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +10.70 while generating a return on equity of 8.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.91 million, its volume of 0.62 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s (CNO) raw stochastic average was set at 85.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.88 in the near term. At $23.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.93.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.61 billion based on 114,403K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,122 M and income totals 441,000 K. The company made 905,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 105,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.