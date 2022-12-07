Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) 20 Days SMA touches 13.44%: The odds favor the bear

December 06, 2022, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) trading session started at the price of $62.89, that was -2.47% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.105 and dropped to $60.57 before settling in for the closing price of $62.70. A 52-week range for COUP has been $40.29 – $185.99.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 40.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -95.50%. With a float of $75.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.67 million.

The firm has a total of 3076 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.62, operating margin of -33.59, and the pretax margin is -51.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coupa Software Incorporated stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 17,161. In this transaction EVP Global Sales of this company sold 290 shares at a rate of $59.18, taking the stock ownership to the 10,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,835 for $62.85, making the entire transaction worth $241,037. This insider now owns 4,039 shares in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -52.26 while generating a return on equity of -39.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.33% during the next five years compared to -22.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coupa Software Incorporated, COUP], we can find that recorded value of 2.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.31.

During the past 100 days, Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) raw stochastic average was set at 51.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.14. The third major resistance level sits at $65.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.58.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Key Stats

There are 75,930K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.63 billion. As of now, sales total 725,290 K while income totals -379,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 211,100 K while its last quarter net income were -75,270 K.