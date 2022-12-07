Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.86%

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $137.84, soaring 0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.34 and dropped to $136.87 before settling in for the closing price of $137.93. Within the past 52 weeks, CFR’s price has moved between $112.67 and $160.60.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.50%. With a float of $58.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.16 million.

In an organization with 4553 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 294,294. In this transaction GEVP Research & Strategy of this company sold 1,941 shares at a rate of $151.62, taking the stock ownership to the 24,589 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s GEVP and Chief Credit Officer sold 10,490 for $132.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,391,813. This insider now owns 97,929 shares in total.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.23) by $0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.02% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.42, a number that is poised to hit 2.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.41.

During the past 100 days, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s (CFR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.67. However, in the short run, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $139.47. Second resistance stands at $140.64. The third major resistance level sits at $141.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $135.70. The third support level lies at $134.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.87 billion based on 64,299K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,396 M and income totals 443,080 K. The company made 508,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 169,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.