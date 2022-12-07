Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) plunged -0.47 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $143.61, plunging -0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.555 and dropped to $141.66 before settling in for the closing price of $143.54. Within the past 52 weeks, DRI’s price has moved between $110.96 and $155.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 54.20%. With a float of $121.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 178956 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.87, operating margin of +12.06, and the pretax margin is +11.36.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Darden Restaurants Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 323,060. In this transaction SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr of this company sold 2,228 shares at a rate of $145.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s President, Olive Garden sold 10,290 for $140.53, making the entire transaction worth $1,446,011. This insider now owns 16,043 shares in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 8/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.56) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 38.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.84% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.22, a number that is poised to hit 2.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

The latest stats from [Darden Restaurants Inc., DRI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.11 million was inferior to 1.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) raw stochastic average was set at 80.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $144.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $145.92. The third major resistance level sits at $147.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.60.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.50 billion based on 122,387K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,630 M and income totals 952,800 K. The company made 2,446 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 193,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.