Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 8.98%

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) stock priced at $12.25, down -4.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.25 and dropped to $11.35 before settling in for the closing price of $12.25. DH’s price has ranged from $9.53 to $33.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.20%. With a float of $51.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 676 employees.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 5,193,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 450,000 shares at a rate of $11.54, taking the stock ownership to the 450,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,016,000 for $22.75, making the entire transaction worth $23,114,000. This insider now owns 2,508,971 shares in total.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s (DH) raw stochastic average was set at 10.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.15 in the near term. At $12.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.85. The third support level lies at $10.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.18 billion, the company has a total of 105,080K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 166,150 K while annual income is -51,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 57,380 K while its latest quarter income was -2,690 K.