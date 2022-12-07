Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is expecting -30.58% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 06, 2022, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) opened at $0.4072, lower -1.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4177 and dropped to $0.3901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for DOMA have ranged from $0.39 to $6.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -486.80% at the time writing. With a float of $180.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2049 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 1,224. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,802 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 1,009,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 158 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $79. This insider now owns 46,303,207 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -20.02 while generating a return on equity of -34.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -486.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.25 million, its volume of 1.14 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4664, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2018. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4160 in the near term. At $0.4307, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4436. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3884, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3755. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3608.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

There are currently 328,496K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 124.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 558,040 K according to its annual income of -113,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 107,860 K and its income totaled -84,110 K.