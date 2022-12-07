Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.63%

On December 06, 2022, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) opened at $19.30, lower -3.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.7116 and dropped to $18.719 before settling in for the closing price of $19.53. Price fluctuations for LPG have ranged from $8.25 to $21.07 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 10.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.10% at the time writing. With a float of $33.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 79 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.21, operating margin of +30.18, and the pretax margin is +26.23.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dorian LPG Ltd. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 237,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $19.00, taking the stock ownership to the 98,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $18.05, making the entire transaction worth $902,500. This insider now owns 1,822,000 shares in total.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +26.23 while generating a return on equity of 7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 133.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

The latest stats from [Dorian LPG Ltd., LPG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was superior to 0.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s (LPG) raw stochastic average was set at 73.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.09. The third major resistance level sits at $20.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.11. The third support level lies at $17.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Key Stats

There are currently 40,351K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 738.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 274,220 K according to its annual income of 71,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 75,970 K and its income totaled 20,310 K.