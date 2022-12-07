Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) 20 Days SMA touches -1.60%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) stock priced at $18.88, down -0.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.08 and dropped to $18.61 before settling in for the closing price of $18.92. EBC’s price has ranged from $17.98 to $22.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 696.40%. With a float of $174.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.68 million.

The firm has a total of 1889 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 109,747. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,713 shares at a rate of $19.21, taking the stock ownership to the 72,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $19.21, making the entire transaction worth $96,050. This insider now owns 72,465 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.84 while generating a return on equity of 4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 696.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Eastern Bankshares Inc., EBC], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.28. The third major resistance level sits at $19.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.08.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.29 billion, the company has a total of 176,679K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 628,310 K while annual income is 154,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 201,180 K while its latest quarter income was 54,780 K.